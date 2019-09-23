Pietro Boselli Poses for VMAN Magazine Fall Winter 2019 Issue

Top model Pietro Boselli at IMG Models stars in Brains and Brawn story captured for VMAN Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2019 edition by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura. In charge of styling was George Cortina, with set design from Rafael Olarra, and production by Dario Callengher. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Thigpen at Statement Artists.
For the session Pietro is wearing selected pieces from Dsquared2, Ron Dorff, Marni, Tiffany & Co, Merz B. Schwanen, Triple RRR, Emporio Armani, Adidas, Sleepy Jones, Balenciaga, and Versace.
VMAN Magazine – vman.com
Photographer: Giampaolo Sgura – www.giampaolosgura.com
Stylist: George Cortina
Set Designer: Rafael Olarra
Hair: Benjamin Thigpen at Statement Artists
Production: Dario Callengher
Digital: Tech Filippo Tarentini
Model: Pietro Boselli at IMG Models
Stylist Assistant: Massiel Cruz
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments