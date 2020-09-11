in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Photogenics

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Presley Walker by Kurt Lavastida

Photographer Kurt Lavastida captured our latest exclusive story featuring the handsome Presley Walker

Presley Walker
Top, Shirt: Phlemuns
Pants: Levis
Shoes: Calvin Klein

The handsome Presley Walker at Photogenics LA stars in High Walker session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kurt Lavastida. Beauty is work of hair stylist Genevieve Gian.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Jasmine Oh, who for the story selected pieces from Phlemuns, Levis, Calvin Klein, Lanvin, Icosae, Nike, Barneys, SSS World Corp, and Bailey 44.


Presley Walker

Total Look: Lanvin

Presley Walker

Top: Icosae
Shirt, Pants: Phlemuns
Shoes: Calvin Klein

Presley Walker

Top: Phlemuns
Shirt, Pants: Levis

Presley Walker

Top: Phlemuns
Pants: Lanvin
Socks: Nike
Shoes: Barneys

Kurt Lavastida

Top: Levis

Kurt Lavastida

Top: SSS World Corp
Bottom: Bailey 44
Socks: Nike
Shoes: Barneys

Kurt Lavastida

Top, Pants: Lanvin
Shirt: Phlemuns
Socks: Nike
Shoes: Barneys

Kurt Lavastida

Kurt Lavastida

Top: Phlemuns
Shirt: Levis

Kurt Lavastida

Look: Atelier
Socks: Nike
Shoes: Barneys

Photographer Kurt Lavastida – @kurt_lavastida
Stylist Jasmine Oh
Hair Stylist Genevieve Gian
Model Presley Walker at Photogenics LA

