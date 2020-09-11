MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Presley Walker by Kurt Lavastida

The handsome Presley Walker at Photogenics LA stars in High Walker session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kurt Lavastida. Beauty is work of hair stylist Genevieve Gian.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Jasmine Oh, who for the story selected pieces from Phlemuns, Levis, Calvin Klein, Lanvin, Icosae, Nike, Barneys, SSS World Corp, and Bailey 44.
Total Look: Lanvin
Top: Icosae
Shirt, Pants: Phlemuns
Shoes: Calvin Klein
Top: Phlemuns
Shirt, Pants: Levis
Top: Phlemuns
Pants: Lanvin
Socks: Nike
Shoes: Barneys
Top: Levis
Top: SSS World Corp
Bottom: Bailey 44
Socks: Nike
Shoes: Barneys
Top, Pants: Lanvin
Shirt: Phlemuns
Socks: Nike
Shoes: Barneys
Top: Phlemuns
Shirt: Levis
Look: Atelier
Socks: Nike
Shoes: Barneys
Photographer Kurt Lavastida – @kurt_lavastida
Stylist Jasmine Oh
Hair Stylist Genevieve Gian
Model Presley Walker at Photogenics LA