Discover Male-Me‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 campaign starring models Franek Nowakowski at Embassy Models and Gracjan at The Look Of The Year lensed by fashion photographer Paweł Barański. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Patryk Nadolny. Set design is work of Kamila Bialkowska.

Courtesy of ©Paweł Barański – www.pawelbaranski.com