The handsome Quentin Demeester at Success Models stars in Cozy Fall Getaway story captured by fashion photographer Annemarieke Van Drimmelen for WSJ. Magazine‘s Men’s Fall Fashion Issue. In charge of styling was Géraldine Saglio, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomohiro Ohashi, makeup artist Christelle Cocquet, and manicurist Sally Derbali.

Photography © Annemarieke Van Drimmelen for WSJ. Magazine – discover more at wsj.com