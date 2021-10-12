How To Choose The Right Polo Shirt For Men: 5 Best Tips

Polo shirts are such versatile items that every man should have at least one in his wardrobe. They are ideal for summer and can be worn for both formal and informal occasions. There are many brands of polo shirts in the market, and the question is how to choose the right polo shirt that fits your style? Let’s take a closer look at polos and find out useful tips in our article.

1. What is a polo shirt?

Polo shirts were created in the nineteenth century and named after the Indian game of polo. They used to be long-sleeved shirts with buttoned down collars to keep them from flying while galloping.

Rene Lacoste redesigned the initial button-down polos, resulting in the contemporary polo shirt. He took off the collar buttons and wore short-sleeved shirts instead of long-sleeved ones. Modern polo shirts gained in popularity quickly, and they are today considered must-have products for both men and women. They’re ideal for outdoor activities like golf or tennis, as well as formal settings such as offices or business meetings.

For sports garments, you can opt for men golf polo shirts, bowling polos, billiard shirts, and so on. Basic hard collar polo designs are appropriate for go-to-work outfits and formal dress codes.

2. How to choose the right polo shirt

Fit your body shape and size

Polos that fit your body well but don’t look too tight should be worn. Choose one that does not mold your body. For a well-fitting shirt, you can use the rule of thumb. Place two fingers under the sleeve and choose the one that fits your fingers comfortably. It is advisable to try on polo shirts before purchasing.

Pay attention to the length of your polos and make sure it matches your height. The hem of your shirt should be right below the waistband.

Check shoulder width and sleeve length

Regarding shoulder width, similar to dress shirts, the shoulder width should lie on the shoulder bone. It is ideal that you are able to stretch 2 inches of extra fabrics on each side.

In the meantime, the sleeve of a right polo shirt for men falls halfway between the shoulder and the elbow. If you want to look fashionable, choose longer sleeves, while shorter sleeves will give you a vintage vibe.

Choose suitable materials

When it comes to how to choose the right polo shirt, it is crucial to choose the appropriate material. Polos now are made of different materials for specific purposes. Generally, there are four main types of polos for men to consider:

Cotton

Due to its high-quality, lightweight, and breathable fabric, cotton polo shirts are the most expensive. They are classic and formal pieces of business clothing that will never go out of style. Cotton fabric, on the other hand, is poor at retaining brilliant colors and is prone to shrinking after prolonged use.

Poly-cotton blended

The benefits of both materials are combined in these poly-cotton blend polos. They’re soft and breathable, as well as durable and easy to maintain. Blended polos are substantially less expensive than cotton polos, making them excellent for workplace and school uniforms.

Performance

Performance polos are specially designed for athletes and sports players. Polyester and other lightweight textiles, such as spandex, are commonly used. The nicest thing about this type of polo is that it is UV resistant and moisture-wicking. You can wear them to the golf course, tennis court, or bowling lane to better your performance.

Poly

Poly polos, as the name implies, are constructed of polyester fabric, making them the most cost-effective and long-lasting polos on the market. Poly polos, unlike cotton shirts, will not shrink, wrinkle, or fade over time. For heavy industry uniforms like delivery, cooking, and mechanics, they are highly suggested.

Colors

Polo shirts are an excellent method for guys to add color to their wardrobe. To begin, invest in basic hues such as navy, white, burgundy, light blue, green, purple, orange, yellow, or pink. All of these are good hues, but the one that’s ideal for you will depend on your skin tone and hair color. For example, warm colors will complement your fair skin.

After you’ve finished with the basics, you can go on to patterns like checks, stripes, or something else. Contrasting colors can make you stand out from the crowd.

Shirt collars and pockets

Shirt collars are minor details on your shirt, yet they may make a significant difference in the overall look of your ensemble. Soft collars have a tendency to cuddle up at the margins, so sew a line to keep them flat and straight. If you want to keep your style consistent and put everything together, go for fitted collars.

Polo shirts with pockets are likely to sag quickly. Furthermore, whatever you place in the pocket will be exposed, and the shirt may lose its shape. A polo shirt without pockets is a good option.

There is a selection of polo shirts for men, and they are easy to purchase online and offline by visiting local stores. For those who are clueless about how to choose the right polo shirt, we hope that this article will help you. Find one that suits your style, then you will explore the joy of this versatile item.

All the images from sportswear story shot Pat Supsiri for MMSCENE