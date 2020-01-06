The handsome Raith Clarke at Heros teams up with top model Zuzanna Bijoch at Next Models for the cover story of DESIGN SCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2019-20 edition captured by fashion photographer Evgeny Popov.

In charge of styling was fashion editor Damien Vaughan Shippee, with prop styling from Alice Martinelli. Beauty is work of hair stylist Erin Herschleb using R+Co, and makeup artist Kuma for Nars Cosmetics.

For The Breakup story models are wearing selected pieces from brands such as MSGM, Alexis Bittar, Versace, Dinosaur Designs, Missoni, Geox, Tibi, Kenzo, Aknvas, Canali, Billy Reid, Agnona, Baracuta, Moon Choi, Aspesi, Salvatore Ferragamo, Faith Connexion, Hilfiger Collection, Dsquared2, Chloe Gosselin, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Berluti, Marc Jacobs, and Monse.





See more of DESIGN SCENE Magazine’s cover story and read exclusive interview with Zuzanna Bijoch on our DESIGNSCENE.NET

Photographer Evgeny Popov – @evgeny_photography

Fashion Editor Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com

Models Zuzanna Bijoch at Next Models and Raith Clarke at Heros

Makeup Artist Kuma for Nars Cosmetics

Hair Stylist Erin Herschleb using R+Co

Prop Stylist Alice Martinelli