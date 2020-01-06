in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Juergen Teller, Magazines

Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Adam Driver + More Cover W Magazine

Discover W Magazine’s Best Performances 2020 covers captured by Juergen Teller

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane tank top, pants, and sunglasses; Tom Ford boots; his own jewelry and watch
Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine
Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte
Styled by Sara Moonves
Skin by Stacey Panepinto
Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management
Manicure by Michelle Saunders

Actors Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Eddie Murphy, Chris Evans, Adam Driver, and Adam Sandler cover W Magazine‘s Best Performances 2020 edition. In charge of photography was Juergen Teller, with styling from Sara Moonves.

Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix wears his own clothing and sneakers
Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine
Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte
Styled by Sara Moonves
Grooming by David Cox for R+Co at Art Department
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy wears a Giorgio Armani suit, vest, and shirt; his own jewelry and shoes
Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine
Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte
Styled by Sara Moonves
Hair by Stacey Morris at Criterion Group
Skin by Vera Steimberg at Criterion Group
Manicure by Michelle Saunders
Chris Evans
Chris Evans wears a Prada shirt and pants; Bulgari watch
Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine
Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte
Styled by Sara Moonves
Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management
Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists
Manicure by Michelle Saunders
Adam Driver
Adam Driver wears a Louis Vuitton Men’s suit and shirt; his own shoes
Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine
Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte
Styled by Sara Moonves
Grooming by Amy Komorowski for Oribe at Forward Artists
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler wears a Gucci shirt; Brunello Cucinelli pants; Tiffany & Co. necklace; John Hardy bracelet; Van Cleef & Arpels watch; Happy Socks socks; Church’s shoes.
Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine
Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte
Styled by Sara Moonves
Grooming by Barbara Guillaume for Armani Beauty at Forward Artists
Manicure by Michelle Saunders

Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine
