Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Adam Driver + More Cover W Magazine

Brad Pitt wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane tank top, pants, and sunglasses; Tom Ford boots; his own jewelry and watch Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte Styled by Sara Moonves Skin by Stacey Panepinto Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management Manicure by Michelle Saunders
Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Eddie Murphy, Chris Evans, Adam Driver, and Adam Sandler cover ‘s Best Performances 2020 edition. In charge of photography was W Magazine , with styling from Juergen Teller Sara Moonves.
Joaquin Phoenix wears his own clothing and sneakers Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte Styled by Sara Moonves Grooming by David Cox for R+Co at Art Department
Eddie Murphy wears a Giorgio Armani suit, vest, and shirt; his own jewelry and shoes Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte Styled by Sara Moonves Hair by Stacey Morris at Criterion Group Skin by Vera Steimberg at Criterion Group Manicure by Michelle Saunders
Chris Evans wears a Prada shirt and pants; Bulgari watch Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte Styled by Sara Moonves Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management Makeup by Sam Bryant at Bryant Artists Manicure by Michelle Saunders
Adam Driver wears a Louis Vuitton Men’s suit and shirt; his own shoes Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte Styled by Sara Moonves Grooming by Amy Komorowski for Oribe at Forward Artists
Adam Sandler wears a Gucci shirt; Brunello Cucinelli pants; Tiffany & Co. necklace; John Hardy bracelet; Van Cleef & Arpels watch; Happy Socks socks; Church’s shoes. Photography © Juergen Teller for W Magazine Creative Partner to Juergen Teller: Dovile Drizyte Styled by Sara Moonves Grooming by Barbara Guillaume for Armani Beauty at Forward Artists Manicure by Michelle Saunders
