Rockwell Harwood, Lucas Satherley, and Cole Christie by Christopher Domurat
Rockwell Harwood, Lucas Satherley, and Cole Christie all at IMG Models join supermodel Martha Hunt for the Somewhere Along The Way fashion story by photographer Christopher Domurat captured for V Magazine. In charge of the styling was Ali Domurat at See Management.
LATEST EDITORIALS
There’s more after the jump:
MAGAZINE – www.vmagazine.com
Photographer Christopher Domurat
Fashion Stylist Ali Domurat at See Management
Hair Stylist Francis Catanese for R+Co
Makeup Artist Christina Natale
Editor and Sound Design Frank Stanley
Models: Martha Hunt, Rockwell, Lucas Satherley, and Cole Christie all at IMG Models
Production Todd Farrington and Luke Adler
First Assistant Camera: Tomasz Gryz
Second Assistant Camera: Karol Gryz
Photo Assistant: Jonathan Fasulo
Stylist Assistant: Meaghan Hartland
All images courtesy of See Management @seemanagement
Find the full shoot on editorial pages of our D’SCENE BEAUTY.