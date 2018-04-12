

Rockwell Harwood, Lucas Satherley, and Cole Christie all at IMG Models join supermodel Martha Hunt for the Somewhere Along The Way fashion story by photographer Christopher Domurat captured for V Magazine. In charge of the styling was Ali Domurat at See Management.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There’s more after the jump:





MAGAZINE – www.vmagazine.com

Photographer Christopher Domurat

Fashion Stylist Ali Domurat at See Management

Hair Stylist Francis Catanese for R+Co

Makeup Artist Christina Natale

Editor and Sound Design Frank Stanley

Models: Martha Hunt, Rockwell, Lucas Satherley, and Cole Christie all at IMG Models

Production Todd Farrington and Luke Adler

First Assistant Camera: Tomasz Gryz

Second Assistant Camera: Karol Gryz

Photo Assistant: Jonathan Fasulo

Stylist Assistant: Meaghan Hartland

All images courtesy of See Management @seemanagement

Find the full shoot on editorial pages of our D’SCENE BEAUTY.