Jon Hamm Takes The New Esquire Big Black Book

The Big Black Book by ESQUIRE Magazine turned into a menswear must-have guide for each season, and it’s latest cover star is the Mad Men himself JON HAMM. The famed actor Jon Ham is photographed by Marc Homm with styling from Fashion Stylist Matthew Marden at See Management.

Discover more of the shoot from Esquire’s spring summer 2018 Black Book issue:







Photographer Marc Homm

Fashion Stylist Matthew Marden at See Management

Groomer Kim Verbeck

All images courtesy of See Management @seemanagement