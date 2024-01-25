MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Newcomer Rubén Beunza



Rubén Beunza, a rising talent in the modeling world, discusses with MMSCENE his entry into the fashion world, initially encouraged by his family and friends, and now represented by the prominent Spanish agency, TRAFFIC Models. He shares how his Spanish heritage fuels his passion for modeling and outlines his ambitions to work with renowned brands and travel globally. Rubén, who describes his style as casual and exploratory, also talks about the importance of humility and confidence in the industry. Balancing his career with football and other hobbies, he offers advice to newcomers in modeling: trust in oneself and maintain positivity in the industry.

Fashion photographer Ferran Casanova and Rubén teamed up for our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series titled New Kid on the Block. In charge of styling was Cristian Betancurt, who for the session selected pieces from Dsquared, Zara, Ellesse, and Rick Owens.

Discover more of the session + read full interview below:







Rubén, can you tell us about your journey into modeling? How were you discovered and what motivated you to pursue a career in modeling?

I just started modeling motivated by my family and friends. So, I went to an agency in my residence city, Pamplona called Dejavú Models.

Being represented by TRAFFIC Models, one of the leading agencies in Spain, is a significant achievement. How has this partnership influenced your career so far?

Being represented by Traffic is such a big honor for me and my career, and I’m sure that going with them I will achieve all the goals I can dream of.

Coming from Spain, how do you think your heritage and culture influence your approach to modeling?

Well, I consider myself a very passionate person and that excites me a lot to take on this project with all the desire in the world.







What are your goals and aspirations in the modeling industry? Are there any specific types of modeling or brands you are particularly interested in working with?

I think my biggest goal to achieve in modeling is to travel the world working as a model, and the brands that I would love to work with such as Calvin Klein, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani and for perfumes advertising.

How would you describe your personal style?

I think I have a casual style but at the same time I like to try everything.

As a newcomer to the industry, what have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced, and what valuable lessons have you learned so far?

One of my biggest challenges was my first trip alone because I really feel free. And I learned a lot of things but I would say it is important to be humble and cheerful with all the people and have confidence in yourself.





Modeling can be a demanding career. How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance, and what do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I usually play football here in Pamplona and that is a good way to take my mind off and maintain me healthy and fit. Then I like to have time with the people I love and when I’m alone my favorite hobbies are reading, watching films and cooking.

Do you have any role models in the modeling or fashion industry? Who inspires you and why?

The fact that I am a newcomer, my goal is to learn from the best models in the world so all of them are important for me.

What advice would you give to newcomers who are aspiring to start working as models?

To trust in themselves and to be a nice person with everyone they meet in this business.





Photographer: Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova

Stylist: Cristian Betancurt – @the_man_in_beta

Skincare: Arolab Organic – @arolaborganic

Model: Rubén Beunza at Traffic Models – @rubenbeunza, @trafficmodels

Assistant: Lo Reta – @bohynekocka