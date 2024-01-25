Elevating British Elegance: Burberry Autumn 2024 Collection

Daniel Lee, the creative force behind Burberry, continues to push boundaries with the Autumn 2024 collection, showcasing a blend of British culture’s essence through innovative fabrication and detailed craftsmanship. The collection reinforces brand codes, ranging from heritage icons to new signatures. It features muted classic colors alongside earthy tones and introduces a refreshed take on the iconic Burberry Check.

The collection is a testament to relaxed elegance, boasting easy proportions and lighter fabrications, perfect for transitioning between seasons. Key pieces include long, unbelted trenches in silk twill and wool, as well as protective shearling and technical blend versions in classic Burberry colors.

Highlighting Burberry’s rich heritage, the collection includes shearling aviator coats and jackets, some sleeveless or reimagined as scarves, echoing the brand’s aviation history. Leather styles, adorned with shearling and faux fur, draw inspiration from Burberry’s motorsport legacy.

The collection showcases quintessential British outerwear with a modern twist. Wool duffle coats in new check colors are tailored to a more formal silhouette, alongside functional field jackets in cotton, varying lengths of parkas made from cotton and garment-dyed canvas, and belted Harrington jackets in denim and check wool blend.

Clothing items are designed to be relaxed, functional, and protective. Wool capes, dresses, and herringbone shirts feature press-stud wraparound collars inspired by archival motoring coats. The slip dress is reenvisioned as an outer garment in boiled wool with a wool lace trim.

Detailing in the collection is both innovative and surprising. Zippers are used to adjust the shape of pleated skirts and replace buttons on double-breasted coats and tailored jackets. Cargo trousers in garment-dyed cotton feature press studs at the sides, and the Knight bag is cleverly reinterpreted as a mini skirt in grainy calf leather.

Burberry Autumn 2024 collection is underpinned by high-neck sweaters in mohair wool, brushed for added warmth and comfort. Tasselled blanket scarves in wool, woven with the Equestrian Knight Design and check, add an extra layer of luxury.

Seasonal micro prints add a playful dimension, featuring British icons like post boxes and a bird’s eye view of a double-decker bus.

The collection also includes wrap dresses in ruffled crepe jersey and velvet, adorned with eyelets or floral cutouts, and a loose dress in crinkled crepe with a camouflage print and crushed stud detailing.

In footwear, familiar shapes are reimagined with exaggerated proportions. The collection introduces the Wedge, a high-heeled loafer with moccasin construction and a chunky curved sole, and Buck shoes in leather with double monk straps on a rubber sole. Equestrian Stirrup boots, Boulder boots with Burberry Check side panels, and the cozy Snug boots in shearling and Pillow mules in Burberry Check are other highlights.

The collection also features faux fur and chain-trimmed kitten-heeled B Minnie and strappy Slinky sandals, available as over-the-knee boots in stretch leather. The ‘B’ metal toecap adorns nappa leather Duck pumps and Chisel mules and sling-backs, both in leather with studded floral cutouts.

New additions to the bag collection include the structured Shield Case bag and the mini Shield Sling bag with tassels. The Knight bag returns along with the new Rocking Horse tote in suede with leather top handles and the leather Snip clutch. The Trench tote, inspired by the Burberry icon, is offered in leather or garment-dyed cotton canvas.

The collection’s bag colors range from outdoor-inspired hues like loch, hazel, thicket, and military to richer shades like kingfisher.

In jewelry, geometric designs take center stage. The B collection reworks the Burberry initial into chain-link rings, bracelets, and earrings. The Shield collection expands with slim earrings and a new interlinking infinity ring, necklace, and hoop earrings inlaid with stones. The Hollow Graphic ring and earrings develop a diamond-shaped design, while Armour earrings feature pavé-set spheres within a curved cage structure.