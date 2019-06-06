Fashion photographer Ryan Pfluger captured New Wave story featuring models Donovan Santos, Hakil Haxhiu, and Jeremiah Torres for WWD Magazine. In charge of styling was Alex Badia, with grooming from hair stylist Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management. Casting direction by Brent Chua.
WWD Magazine – wwd.com
Photographer: Ryan Pfluger – www.ryanpfluger.com
Stylist: Alex Badia
Hair Stylist: Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Casting Director: Brent Chua
Models: Donovan Santos, Hakil Haxhiu, Jeremiah Torres
