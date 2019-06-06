in Alex Badia, Editorial, Magazines, See Management

Donovan Santos, Hakil Haxhiu & Jeremiah Torres Pose for WWD Magazine

New Wave Story by Ryan Pfluger for WWD

WWD Magazine
Photo © Ryan Pfluger for WWD / Courtesy of See Management

Fashion photographer Ryan Pfluger captured New Wave story featuring models Donovan Santos, Hakil Haxhiu, and Jeremiah Torres for WWD Magazine. In charge of styling was Alex Badia, with grooming from hair stylist Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management. Casting direction by Brent Chua.

WWD Magazine
Photo © Ryan Pfluger for WWD / Courtesy of See Management
WWD Magazine
Photo © Ryan Pfluger for WWD / Courtesy of See Management
WWD Magazine
Photo © Ryan Pfluger for WWD / Courtesy of See Management
WWD Magazine
Photo © Ryan Pfluger for WWD / Courtesy of See Management
WWD Magazine
Photo © Ryan Pfluger for WWD / Courtesy of See Management
WWD Magazine
Photo © Ryan Pfluger for WWD / Courtesy of See Management
WWD Magazine
Photo © Ryan Pfluger for WWD / Courtesy of See Management

WWD Magazine – wwd.com
Photographer: Ryan Pfluger – www.ryanpfluger.com
Stylist: Alex Badia
Hair Stylist: Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Casting Director: Brent Chua
Models: Donovan Santos, Hakil Haxhiu, Jeremiah Torres

