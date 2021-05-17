BTS Covers Rolling Stone Magazine June 2021 Issue

K-pop sensation BTS lands on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s June 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Jang Hyun. In charge of fashion direction was Alex Badia, with styling from Kyungmin Kim, Lee Ha Jeong, Kim Hyesoo, Hong Sil, Seo Hee Ji, and Kim Hyunjeong. Beauty is work of hair stylists Han Som, Mujin Choi, Lim Lee young, and Lee Da Eun, and groomers Kim Da Reum, Seo Yuri, and Kim Seon Min. For the cover Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are wearing selected looks from Louis Vuitton.

The labels of what being masculine is, is an outdated concept. It is not our intention to break it down. But if we are making a positive impact, we are very thankful. We live in an age where we shouldn’t have those labels or have those restrictions. – RM

Photography © Hong Jang Hyun for Rolling Stone, read more at rollingstone.com