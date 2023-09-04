Troye Sivan Covers Rolling Stone AU/NZ September 2023 Issue

Pop star Troye Sivan takes the cover of Rolling Stone AU/NZ Magazine‘s September November 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Marcus Cooper. In charge of creative direction was Katie Taylor, with styling from Jared Ellner, and fashion direction by Alex Badia. Beauty is work of hair stylist Charlie Le Mindu, and makeup artist Loftjet. On the vibrant cover of the magazine’s latest issue, Sivan radiates a maturity and assurance that echoes his musical evolution.

In a heartfelt and revealing conversation with the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Poppy Reid, Australian pop sensation, Troye Sivan, bares it all, from his thrilling yet challenging journey in the music industry to embracing his roots and authenticity in his upcoming album, “Something to Give Each Other“.

Anticipation runs high as fans await Sivan’s third studio album, “Something to Give Each Other“, set to be released in October. The album is billed as a homage to various facets of life – sex, dance, friendship, and queer identity, among others. With the pre-released single “Rush”, Sivan beckons his listeners into an immersive world of passion and fleeting, yet memorable encounters.

Sharing the intimate inspiration behind “Rush”, Sivan remarked, “‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dance floor, a two hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer”.

Sivan has already experienced a rollercoaster journey in the entertainment industry, transitioning from a child YouTuber to a household name gracing television screens in the US series, “The Idol“, portraying the character ‘Xander’. While discussing the variegated phases of his career, Sivan candidly acknowledged the challenges and controversies that have shaped him.

The frank discussion with Reid also traverses through some critical moments of his musical career, including the time he nearly stepped away during the creation of his debut album, “Blue Neighbourhood“.

Despite his international acclaim and bustling life in Los Angeles, Sivan holds a deep affection for his home country, Australia. He confided in Reid, expressing how the unwavering support of his family back home serves as a pillar of strength and a source of invincibility.

The September-November issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, featuring Troye Sivan, is available on newsstands in Australia and New Zealand from September 4th.

Photography © Marcus Cooper for Rolling Stone AU/NZ, read more at rollingstone.com