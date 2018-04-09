Austen Planes and PK Holdbrook-Smith Piecing It Together for WWD



WWD Magazine runs in it’s menswear March 2018 edition “Piecing it Together” a style exploration for the coming season featuring breakthrough model stars Austen Planes and PK Holdbrook-Smith Piecing. In charge of the photography was Tetsu Kubota while styling was in hands of Alex Badia. For the session Austen and PK wear pieces from the likes of Off-White, Gucci, Dior Homme and Berluti to name a few.

Grooming handled by Yukiko Tajima using Oribe at See Management. Scroll for more of the shoot after the jump:





Magazine WWD – March 2018 Edition.

Photographer Tetsu Kubota

Fashion Stylist Alex Badia

Groomer Yukiko Tajima using Oribe at See Management

Models: Austen Planes at Click Models and PK Holdbrook-Smith at Red Model Management

Casting: Edward Kim at The Edit Desk

Market Editor Luis Campuzano

Fashion Assistant Victor Vaughns

All Images courtesy of See Management – @seemanagement