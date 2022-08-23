Harry Styles Stars in Rolling Stone September 2022 Issue

Pop superstar Harry Styles takes the first-ever global cover story of Rolling Stone Magazine‘s September 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Amanda Fordyce. In charge of styling was Harry Lambert for Bryant Artists, with fashion direction from Alex Badia, set design by David White for Streeters, and production by James Warren for DMB Represents. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall , and groomer Laura Dominique, both represented by Streeters.

When I’m working, I work really hard, and I think I’m really professional. Then when I’m not, I’m not. I’d like to think I’m open, and probably quite stubborn, too, and willing to be vulnerable. I can be selfish sometimes, but I’d like to think that I’m a caring person. I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively. There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.

What I value the most from my friends is I feel like I’m constantly reminded that it’s OK to be flawed. I think I’m pretty messy and make mistakes sometimes. I think that’s the most loving thing: You can see someone’s imperfections, and it’s not [that you] love them in spite of that, but it’s [that you] love them with that. – Harry Styles

Photography © Amanda Fordyce for Rolling Stone, read more at rollingstone.com