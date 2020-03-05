in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sam Nugent by Raen Badua

Photographer Raen Badua and stylist Wilford Lenov team up for Downtown Lad exclusive story

Sam Nugget
Jacket – Vince Camilo
Shirt – Basic Rights
Trousers – Armani Emporio
Shoes – ASOS

The handsome Sam Nugent at Margaux The Agency stars in Downtown Lad story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Raen Badua at Exclusive Artists.

In charge of styling was Wilford Lenov at Celestine Agency, who for the session selected pieces from Vince Camilo, Basic Rights, Armani Emporio, ASOS, All Saints, Calvani, Maxine Simoens, James Perse, and Charles & Ron.


Sam Nugget

Shirt – All Saints
Suit – ASOS
Shoes – Calvani

Sam Nugget

Shirt & Trousers – Maxine Simoens
Boots – ASOS

Sam Nugget

Suit – Armani Emporio
T-Shirt – James Perse
Coat – Maxine Simoens
Boots – ASOS

Sam Nugget

Jacket – Basic Rights
Shirt – Charles & Ron
Trousers – All Saints
Boots – ASOS

Sam Nugget

Jacket – Vince Camilo
Shirt – Basic Rights
Trousers – Armani Emporio
Shoes – ASOS

Sam Nugget

Shirt – All Saints
Suit – ASOS
Shoes – Calvani

Sam Nugget

Shirt & Trousers – Maxine Simoens
Boots – ASOS

Sam Nugget

Jacket – Vince Camilo
Shirt – Basic Rights
Trousers – Armani Emporio
Shoes – ASOS

Sam Nugget

Suit – Armani Emporio
T-Shirt – James Perse
Coat – Maxine Simoens
Boots – ASOS

Sam Nugget

Jacket – Basic Rights
Shirt – Charles & Ron
Trousers – All Saints
Boots – ASOS

Photographer: Raen Badua at Exclusive Artists – www.raenbadua.com
Stylist: Wilford Lenov at Celestine Agency
Model: Sam Nugent at Margaux The Agency

