The handsome Sam Nugent at Margaux The Agency stars in Downtown Lad story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Raen Badua at Exclusive Artists.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Wilford Lenov at Celestine Agency, who for the session selected pieces from Vince Camilo, Basic Rights, Armani Emporio, ASOS, All Saints, Calvani, Maxine Simoens, James Perse, and Charles & Ron.
Shirt – All Saints
Suit – ASOS
Shoes – Calvani
Shirt & Trousers – Maxine Simoens
Boots – ASOS
Suit – Armani Emporio
T-Shirt – James Perse
Coat – Maxine Simoens
Boots – ASOS
Jacket – Basic Rights
Shirt – Charles & Ron
Trousers – All Saints
Boots – ASOS
Jacket – Vince Camilo
Shirt – Basic Rights
Trousers – Armani Emporio
Shoes – ASOS
Photographer: Raen Badua at Exclusive Artists – www.raenbadua.com
Stylist: Wilford Lenov at Celestine Agency
Model: Sam Nugent at Margaux The Agency