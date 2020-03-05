Models Jacob Lepp and Jiao Tong team up with fashion photographer Timur Celikdag for Prada Linea Rossa‘s Spring Summer 2020 Morse Code campaign. Styling is work of Max Clark. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi. For the advertisement Jacob and Jiao were joined by Julia Merkelbach and Kukua Williams.

“The Prada Linea Rossa Spring/Summer 2020 campaign adopts another line of communication, another symbolic connector. An enigmatic language this time, exclusive yet universal: Morse Code. The hyper technical code is translated into an entirely new alphabet for the everyday, defined by a streamlined sequence of Linea Rossa.“

See more of Prada Linea Rossa’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign on DESIGNSCENE.NET