Boys Club by Samantha Jane Beatty for MMSCENE Magazine #18 Issue

Models Shaun Balkum, Bradley Williams, Shayne Davis, and John VanBeber team up for the Boys Club story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #18 edition. In charge of photography was Samantha Jane Beatty at Sisterbrother Mgmt, with styling from Tor Matthey at IA Agency, and grooming by Walter Fuentes at Campbell Agency.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from APC, Tomorrowland, Cole Haan, ACNE, Wooyoungmi, Garrett Leight, Maison Margiela, Rag and Bone, PS Paul Smith, Versace, Helmut Lang, Homme Plisse Issey Miyake, Barolo, Neil Barrett, HUGO, Calibrate, Thom Browne, Charlie Casely-Hayford x Topman, Transit Uomo, Moschino, Rick Owens, Ovadia and Sons, George Brown Bilt, Dries Van Noten, Vince, BOSS, AMI, and Juun.J. Assistance by Layfayette Lemon. Special thanks to IA Agency for location.





Models: Bradley Williams, Shayne Davis, and John VanBeber all at Kim Dawson Agency, Shaun Balkum at The Dragonfly Agency

Groomer: Walter Fuentes at Campbell Agency

Stylist: Tor Matthey at IA Agency

Photographer: Samantha Jane Beatty at Sisterbrother Mgmt – samanthajanecreative.com

Assistant: Layfayette Lemon

Special thank to: IA Agency for location

Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 018 – available in print & digital.