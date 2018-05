Supermodel Sean O’Pry takes the cover story of Les Echos‘ Serie Limitee edition captured by fashion photographer Nico Bustos. Styling is work of Jonathan Huguet, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Giorgio Armani, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior Homme, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci among other. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Karim Belghiran at Artlist.