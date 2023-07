Fashion photographer Diego Bigolin captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Serenity starring the handsome Remi Beugnez represented by New Icon Models, and Polis. For the story Remi is wearing selected pieces from Benito Santos and Not Your Business.

Discover more of the session below:

Photographer: Diego Bigolin – @diego.bigolin

Model: Remi Beugnez at New Icon Models, Polis