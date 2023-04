Seventeen members Jeonghan and Jun take the cover story of Elle Korea Magazine‘s D Edition captured by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling were Kang Minji and Choi Younghoe, with beauty from hair stylist Eunhye Woo, and makeup artist Park Soojin.

Photography © Hyea W. Kang for Elle Korea, read more at elle.co.kr