Fashion house BURBERRY enlists British musician and actor Kano to star in Burberry Creative Expression by Daniel Lee campaign captured by fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon. This is continuation of Daniel Lee’s creative expression of Burberry campaign that also featured Shygirl, Georgia May Jagger, Skepta, John Glacier, Liberty Ross, Lennon Gallagher, Son Heung-min and others. The campaign explores the evolution of the brand’s logo and Equestrian Knight Design (EKD).