Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Star in V Magazine Summer 2019 Issue

V Magazine’s Summer 2019 Digital Cover Story Features Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes
Photography © Justin Campbell for V Magazine

Music superstars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello team up for the digital cover story of V Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition lensed by fashion photographer Justin Campbell. Styling is work of Christian Stroble. In charge of beauty were makeup artist Ash K Holm, hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos, both at The Wall Group, manicurist Jolene Brodeur, and groomer Anna Bernabe.

People on the street. Like, just people. And life, like nothing to do [with] online. If you’re walking down the street, and someone’s like, “I love your new song,” that’s a thing. ’Cause I think anyone online can say things easily. But it takes someone to really love it to say it in person.” – Shawn for V Magazine, on how he gauges the success of a new single or record outside of charts and numbers.

Photography © Justin Campbell for V Magazine – vmagazine.com

