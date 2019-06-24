in Click Models, Interviews, Sinem Yazici, Videos

VIDEO – MODEL TASTE WITH LUCAS GOOSSENS

A day in life of New York based model and jewelry designer LUCAS GOOSSENS interviewed by contributor SINEM YAZICI

lucas goossens

New York based photographer and contributing editor SINEM YAZICI shares with MMSCENE her  latest MODEL TASTE video starring model and breakthrough jewellery designer LUCAS GOOSSENS. The MODEL TASTE series focuses on models and their every day lives, on and off duty. 

lucas goossens

Lucas Goossens is represented by CLICK Models in New York, and you can find out more about Lucas and his jewellery line LUCAS PLUS on his Instagram page

Sinem is invited into Lucas’ world from the start of his day with his pets, to his favourite places in New York for lunch and icecream. Lucas also explains his fascination with jewelry and working up  on creating his own line of jewellery. 

Scroll down for the video: 

Videographer Somnang Vann
2nd Camera A. Mert Erdem
Video Editor Sinan Akdogan
Interview by Sinem Yazici @sinemy

