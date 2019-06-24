VIDEO – MODEL TASTE WITH LUCAS GOOSSENS

New York based photographer and contributing editor SINEM YAZICI shares with MMSCENE her latest MODEL TASTE video starring model and breakthrough jewellery designer LUCAS GOOSSENS. The MODEL TASTE series focuses on models and their every day lives, on and off duty.

Lucas Goossens is represented by CLICK Models in New York, and you can find out more about Lucas and his jewellery line LUCAS PLUS on his Instagram page.

Sinem is invited into Lucas’ world from the start of his day with his pets, to his favourite places in New York for lunch and icecream. Lucas also explains his fascination with jewelry and working up on creating his own line of jewellery.

Scroll down for the video:

Videographer Somnang Vann

2nd Camera A. Mert Erdem

Video Editor Sinan Akdogan

Interview by Sinem Yazici @sinemy