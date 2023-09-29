in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Nevs Model Agency

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Social Distortion by Leonie Lohmann

Photographer Leonie Lohmann and stylist Lony Rell team up for our latest exclusive story

Models Vincent Mosgard and A.J star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Social Distortion lensed by fashion photographer Leonie Lohmann. In charge of styling was Lony Rell, with casting direction from Vincent Mosgard. Beauty is work of Isabelle Gröncke. For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Brachmann, Acne Studios, Tagliatore, Tonello, Dockmartens, Lemaire, Comme Des Garçons, and Tom Ford.

The story is about two friends who wake up on an island after a party. They are disturbed, they have no memories of the previous night and are afraid of what might have happened. But they realise that friendship, loyalty and cohesion are elementary to survive such situations.

Jacket: Brachmann, Pants: Tagliatore / Shirt: Acne Studios, Pants: Tonello
Jacket: Brachmann / Shirt: Acne Studios
Jacket: Brachmann / Pants: Tagliatore / Shoes: Dockmartens
Shirt: Acne Studios
Shirt: Lemaire
Pants: Comme Des Garçons
Jacket: Brachmann, Pants: Tagliatore / Shirt: Acne Studios, Pants: Tonello
Men’s Suit: Tom Ford

Shirt: Brachmann
Coat: Brachmann
Jacket: Brachmann, Pants: Tagliatore / Shirt: Acne Studios, Pants: Tonello
Jacket: Brachmann / Pants: Comme Des Garçons / Shoes: Dockmartens
Coat: Brachmann
Jacket: Brachmann / Pants: Tagliatore / Shoes: Dockmartens
Coats: Brachmann
Jacket: Brachmann, Pants: Tagliatore / Shirt: Acne Studios, Pants: Tonello
Jacket: Brachmann / Shirt: Acne Studios

Photographer: Leonie Lohmann – @leonielomann
Stylist: Lony Rell – @lonyrell_makeup
Beauty Artist: Isabelle Gröncke – @this_is_isy
Casting Director: Vincent Mosgard – @iamvincentmartens, @steviemeyer, @mixmodels
Models:  Vincent Mosgard, A.J at Nevs Models –  @aj_thesecond, @nevsmodels
Assistant David R.
Location Scout Felicitas Brussock
Story Gabriele Brussock-Lohmann

