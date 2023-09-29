MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Social Distortion by Leonie Lohmann

Models Vincent Mosgard and A.J star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Social Distortion lensed by fashion photographer Leonie Lohmann. In charge of styling was Lony Rell, with casting direction from Vincent Mosgard. Beauty is work of Isabelle Gröncke. For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Brachmann, Acne Studios, Tagliatore, Tonello, Dockmartens, Lemaire, Comme Des Garçons, and Tom Ford.
The story is about two friends who wake up on an island after a party. They are disturbed, they have no memories of the previous night and are afraid of what might have happened. But they realise that friendship, loyalty and cohesion are elementary to survive such situations.
Photographer: Leonie Lohmann – @leonielomann
Stylist: Lony Rell – @lonyrell_makeup
Beauty Artist: Isabelle Gröncke – @this_is_isy
Casting Director: Vincent Mosgard – @iamvincentmartens, @steviemeyer, @mixmodels
Models: Vincent Mosgard, A.J at Nevs Models – @aj_thesecond, @nevsmodels
Assistant David R.
Location Scout Felicitas Brussock
Story Gabriele Brussock-Lohmann