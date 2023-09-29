MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Tommy by Santiago Bisso

The handsome Tommy Hackett stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured and styled by fashion photographer Santiago Bisso. Tommy is represented by Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles.

For the story Tommy is wearing selected pieces from Marni, Acne Studios, TYR, Deus Ex Machina, Our Legacy, Paul Smith, RRL, RVCA, All Saints, Tom Ford, and Sandro Paris.

Photographer, Stylist Santiago Bisso – @santiagobisso

Model Tommy Hackett at Wilhelmina Los Angeles – @tommy_hackett, @wilhelminamodels