MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Tommy by Santiago Bisso

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Tommy Hackett lensed by Santiago Bisso

The handsome Tommy Hackett stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured and styled by fashion photographer Santiago Bisso. Tommy is represented by Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Tommy is wearing selected pieces from Marni, Acne Studios, TYR, Deus Ex Machina, Our Legacy, Paul Smith, RRL, RVCA, All Saints, Tom Ford, and Sandro Paris.

Speedo TYR
Shirt Our Legacy / Swim Paul Smith

Sweater Sandro Paris / Speedo TYR
Speedo TYR
Tank Top All Saints / Trousers Tom Ford
Denim Marni
Shirt Our Legacy / Swim Paul Smith
Speedo TYR / Vest Deus Ex Machina
Denim Marni / Pullover Acne Studios
Sweater Sandro Paris / Speedo TYR
Cárdigan RRL
Denim Marni
Sweater Sandro Paris / Speedo TYR
Tank Top All Saints

Photographer, Stylist Santiago Bisso – @santiagobisso
Model Tommy Hackett at Wilhelmina Los Angeles – @tommy_hackett, @wilhelminamodels

