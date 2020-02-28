Arthur Kulkov, Claudio Monteiro + More Model Bonobos SS20 Collection

Fashion photographer Andy Ryan at Atelier Management captured Bonobos‘ Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring Arthur Kulkov, Gene Kogan, Claudio Monteiro, Anthony Higgins and Martin Christopher Harper. In charge of styling was George McCracken, with grooming from beauty artist Brent Lavett.
Photographer: Andy Ryan at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: George McCracken
Grooming: Brent Lavett
Models: Arthur Kulkov at Next Models, Gene Kogan, Claudio Monteiro at Wilhelmina, Anthony Higgins at True Model Management, Martin Christopher Harper