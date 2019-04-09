in Arthur Kulkov, Atelier Management, Lookbooks, Menswear

Arthur Kulkov & Daniel Lonnstrom Model styleBureau SS19 Looks

styleBureau Spring Summer 2019 Lookbook Photographed by Andy Ryan

Courtesy of Atelier Management / © Andy Ryan for styleBureau

Supermodels Arthur Kulkov and Daniel Lonnstrom star in styleBureau‘s Spring Summer 2019 lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Andy Ryan at Atelier Management.

Styling is work of Tyler Davis, with set design from Justin Cox, and grooming by beauty artist Staci Child at Ray Brown.

Discover more looks below:

Photographer: Andy Ryan at Atelier Management –www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Tyler Davis
Grooming: Staci Child at Ray Brown
Set Design: Justin Cox
Models: Arthur Kulkov at Next Models & Daniel Lonnstrom at Fusion Models NY

