On the Road: Tak Bengana Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Winter Issue

Photographer Fabrizio Scarpa and stylist Stefano Guerrini team up for the latest edition of MMSCENE Magazine

Tak Bengana

The handsome Tak Bengana at Elite Modeling Agency Network stars in On The Road story lensed by fashion photographer Fabrizio Scarpa for the Youth edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Lillo Borgosano.

For the session stylist Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Salvatore Pezzella and Ernad Zaferovic, selected pieces from brands such as Mango, Handpicked, Levi’s, Andrea Pompilio, N°21, Hublot, Maison Laponte, Laps, Versace Jeans Couture, Alexandra Moura, Corneliani, La Martina, Christian Pellizzari, Birkenstock, and Antony Morato.


Photographer FABRIZIO SCARPA – @fabrizioscarpa
Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini
Grooming LILLO BORGOSANO – @lillo_borgosano
Model TAK BENGANA at Elite Modeling Agency Network – @takbenga
Stylist’s Assistants SALVATORE PEZZELLA and ERNAD ZAFEROVIC

Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine Issue 35 – SHOP IN PRINT AND DIGITAL

