The handsome Emiliano at Guerxs Model Agency updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Antonio Velez.

For the story Emiliano is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Saint Laurent, Converse, Zara, Versace, and Random Identities.





Photographer: Antonio Velez – antoniovelez.net

Model: Emiliano at Guerxs Model Agency