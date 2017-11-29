MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tay Landau by Arron Dunworth
The handsome Tay Landau at Next Models New York stars in the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Arron Dunworth. In charge of styling was Raytell Bridges, with grooming from Liz Olivier.
For the session Tay is wearing selected pieces from Palmiers Du Mal, Margiela, Adidas, Selected Homme, Dior Homme, Kenneth Ning, Balmain, Calvin Luo, Wrm, Krammer & Stoudt, Prada, and Siki Im. Discover more of the story bellow:
Jacket: Selected Homme
Turtleneck: Dior Homme
Trousers: Kenneth Ning
Trench and Trousers: Kenneth Ning
Button Down: Balmain
Shirt: Calvin Luo
Jacket: Wrm
Trousers: Kenneth Ning
Trousers: Krammer & Stoudt
Turtleneck: Prada
Jacket: Siki Im
Trousers: Palmiers Du Mal
Trench and Trousers: Kenneth Ning
Button Down: Balmain
Trousers: Krammer & Stoudt
Jacket: Palmiers Du Mal
Sweater: Margiela
Trousers: Palmiers Du Mal
Sneakers (Throughout): Adidas
Model: Tay Landau at Next Models New York
Groomer: Liz Olivier
Stylist: Raytell Bridges
Photographer: Arron Dunworth – www.arrondunworth.com
