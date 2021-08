Actor and musician Timmy Xu (Xu Weizho) takes the cover story of Grazia China Magazine‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Hengyi Liang. In charge of styling was Yijun Liao. For the cover story Timmy was joined by models Liang Jiyuan and Xia Feilong.

Photography © Hengyi Liang for Grazia China, discover more at @graziachina