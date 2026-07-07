DAGGER SS27 Revisits the Teenage Edge of a Seaside Town

DAGGER returns to Berlin Fashion Week with its Spring Summer 2027 collection, presented as part of Intervention VI. Titled Lifestyles of the Bored and Disenfranchised, the collection takes designer Luke Raine back to the coastal seaside town of his youth, a place shaped by skate culture in the early 2000s and the restless energy of teenage years.

The season builds around memory, but it avoids nostalgia as a clean or sentimental space. Raine looks at adolescence through first experiences: first jobs, first drinks, first cigarettes, first kisses, and first heartbreaks. The setting carries the brightness of fairground rides and summer sun, but also the disorder of late-night parties in sand dunes and early morning walks home. DAGGER turns those moments into a wardrobe charged with freedom, awkwardness, escape, and self-invention.

The collection continues the character study introduced in AW26’s Play Hard. Many of the same figures return here, allowing DAGGER to build a longer narrative around youth rather than restart the story each season. The focus falls on growth, continuity, and complexity. These characters begin to understand who they are becoming, and the clothes reflect that unstable but powerful stage between where someone comes from and where they imagine they might go.

Raine’s view of youth feels rooted in place. The seaside town becomes both setting and pressure point, a place where boredom can turn into style and frustration can become a form of identity. Skate culture sits inside the collection’s language, connected to the designer’s own teenage years and to the social codes of young people looking for freedom beyond their surroundings. The mood carries optimism, but it comes with rough edges.

For SS27, DAGGER also continues its collaboration with Vans, reworking customised Slip-Ons for the runway. The partnership fits naturally within the collection’s coastal skate references, grounding the looks in a familiar object tied to movement, subculture, and youth. Backstage support came from Shark Beauty, who helped prepare the cast ahead of the show.

The presentation was shot exclusively on iPhone 17 Pro, continuing the visual approach established during the brand’s debut show last season. This choice reinforces DAGGER’s interest in immediacy and intimacy, giving the runway story a more direct relationship with the lives and images that shape youth culture now.

With Lifestyles of the Bored and Disenfranchised, DAGGER turns teenage memory into a study of possibility. The collection follows young people caught between boredom and becoming, between the limits of their environment and the future they are beginning to imagine. For MMSCENE, the result feels personal, sharply placed, and connected to the emotional charge of growing up through clothes, music, friends, and the need to get out.