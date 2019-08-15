VIDEO: AARON SHANDEL by OLIVIER YOAN for MMSCENE

The handsome Aaron Shandel at Oliver Sutton Agency stars in video directed by fashion photographer Olivier Yoan for MMSCENE. In charge of styling was Steven Doan, with production from Olivier Yoan and Alex Aalto. Assistance by Victor De Halleux.
Discover Olivier Yoan’s exclusive interview with Aaron Shandel + Long Lost fashion story.
Photographer OLIVIER YOAN – olivieryoan.squarespace.com
Stylist STEVEN DOAN – www.stevendoan.co.uk
Production OLIVIER YOAN and ALEX AALTO
Assistant VICTOR DE HALLEUX
Model AARON SHANDEL at Oliver Sutton Agency
