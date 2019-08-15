in Aaron Shandel, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, Videos

VIDEO: AARON SHANDEL by OLIVIER YOAN for MMSCENE

Olivier Yoan directed video featuring the rising star on the modeling scene Aaron Shandel

The handsome Aaron Shandel at Oliver Sutton Agency stars in video directed by fashion photographer Olivier Yoan for MMSCENE. In charge of styling was Steven Doan, with production from Olivier Yoan and Alex Aalto. Assistance by Victor De Halleux.

Discover Olivier Yoan’s exclusive interview with Aaron Shandel + Long Lost fashion story.

Photographer OLIVIER YOAN – olivieryoan.squarespace.com
Stylist STEVEN DOAN – www.stevendoan.co.uk
Production OLIVIER YOAN and ALEX AALTO
Assistant VICTOR DE HALLEUX
Model AARON SHANDEL at Oliver Sutton Agency

MMSCENE ISSUE 31

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

exclusiveMMSCENE MAGAZINEvideos

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Franky Cammarata

Franky Cammarata Models Underwear & Leisurewear Looks for Simons
Valentin Caron

Valentin Caron Models IRO Paris Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection