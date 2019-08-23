Trevor Signorino by Blake Ballard for L’Officiel Magazine

A New Boy story with the handsome TREVOR SIGNORINO photographed for L’OFFICIEL HOMMES THAILAND by fashion photographer BLAKE BALLARD. In charge of the styling was Blaire Limongello at Good Talent Management.

Trevor wears for L’Officiel Hommes pieces from top brands such as Versace, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Balenciaga, Gucci and Fendi.

Continue after the jump for Trevor Signorino’s latest story.

Trevor wears white denim jacket and sunglasses from Versace



Trevor wearing shoes, wool sweater and logo trousers from Fendi

.

Trevor wears sweater from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, gold necklace and black leather baseball cap from Versace and sequinced trousers from Balmain.

Trevor wears varsity jacket from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, trousers from Roberto Cavalli and shoes from Calvin Klein 205W39NYC collection by Raf Simons.

Magazine L’Officiel Hommes Thailand – hommesthailand.com

Photographer Blake Ballard at Good Talent Management – blakeballard.com

Model Trevor Signorino at Good Talent Management and Next Models Worldwide

Fashion Stylist Blaire Limongello at Good Talent Management.