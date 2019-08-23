in Editorial, NEXT Models, Trevor Signorino

Trevor Signorino by Blake Ballard for L’Officiel Magazine

Trevor Signorino is back for the pages of L’Officiel Hommes Thailand magazine’s fashion issue with a shoot from Blake Ballard.

Trevor Signorino

A New Boy story with the handsome TREVOR SIGNORINO photographed for L’OFFICIEL HOMMES THAILAND by fashion photographer BLAKE BALLARD. In charge of the styling was Blaire Limongello at Good Talent Management. 

Trevor wears for L’Officiel Hommes pieces from top brands such as Versace, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Balenciaga, Gucci and Fendi

Continue after the jump for Trevor Signorino’s latest story.

Versace White Denim Jacket

Trevor wears white denim jacket and sunglasses from Versace
icon

Trevor Signorino

Total look Fendi

Trevor wearing shoes, wool sweater and logo trousers from Fendi
icon.

Trevor Signorino

Trevor wears sweater from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, gold necklace and black leather baseball cap from Versace and sequinced trousers from Balmain.

Trevor Signorino

Trevor wears varsity jacket from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, trousers from Roberto Cavalli and shoes from Calvin Klein 205W39NYC collection by Raf Simons.

Magazine L’Officiel Hommes Thailand – hommesthailand.com
Photographer Blake Ballard at Good Talent Management – blakeballard.com
Model Trevor Signorino at Good Talent Management and Next Models Worldwide
Fashion Stylist Blaire Limongello at Good Talent Management. 

