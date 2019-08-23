Outer Armour by Sergey Vasiliev for MMSCENE STYLE

Fashion photographer Sergey Vasiliev captured the elegant Outer Armour story for MMSCENE magazine‘s online exclusive pages with the promising Vania Raudi at Boys Boys Management. In charge of the styling was fashion stylist Liza G. who selected pieces from local brands such as Litkovskaya, Syndicate and C.N.21 mixed in with pieces from Uniqlo, Boss and Asos to name a few.

Continue after the jump to discover the full Outer Armour story shot in the beautiful great outdoors by Sergey Vasiliev.

Bark blue panama bucket hat from Litkovskaya, navy knitted wool sweater from Uniqlo, neon green turtleneck from Asos.



Oversized dark trench coat from, rain hat from A/RAISE wool sweater from M&S

Camel oversized trench coat from Litkovskaya, camel shirt, shorts, bucket hat and belt from Syndicate, layered under the coat white men’s button shirt

.

Suit and shirt from C.N.21, layered oversized white shirt from Marc O’Polo, hat from A/RAISE.

Powder green cotton shirt from GAP, oversized red bucket hat from A/RAISE, gold chain stylist’s own.

Total look from Syndicate

Trench coat from Litkovskaya, camel shirt from Syndicate, white men’s button shirt .

Photographer Sergey Vasiliev

Fashion Stylist Liza G.

Makeup and Hair by Natasha Vasilieva

Model Vania Raudi at Boys Boys Management