in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Outer Armour by Sergey Vasiliev for MMSCENE STYLE

Sergey Vasiliev captures the elegant Outer Armour story starring Vania Raudi for MMSCENE magazine’s Online Exclusive pages.

Sergey Vasiliev

Fashion photographer Sergey Vasiliev captured the elegant Outer Armour story for MMSCENE magazine‘s online exclusive pages with the promising Vania Raudi at Boys Boys Management. In charge of the styling was fashion stylist Liza G. who selected pieces from local brands such as Litkovskaya, Syndicate and C.N.21 mixed in with pieces from Uniqlo, Boss and Asos to name a few.

Continue after the jump to discover the full Outer Armour story shot in the beautiful great outdoors by Sergey Vasiliev.

Sergey Vasiliev

Bark blue panama bucket hat from Litkovskaya, navy knitted wool sweater from Uniqlo, neon green turtleneck from Asos.

Sergey Vasiliev

Oversized dark trench coat from, rain hat from A/RAISE wool sweater from M&S

Sergey Vasiliev

Camel oversized trench coat from Litkovskaya, camel shirt, shorts, bucket hat and belt from Syndicate, layered under the coat white men’s button shirt
icon.

Sergey Vasiliev

Suit and shirt from C.N.21, layered oversized white shirt from Marc O’Polo, hat from A/RAISE.

Sergey Vasiliev

Powder green cotton shirt from GAP, oversized red bucket hat from A/RAISE, gold chain stylist’s own.

Sergey Vasiliev

Total look from Syndicate

Sergey Vasiliev

Suit and shit from C.N.21, layered oversized white shirt from Marc O’Polo, hat from A/RAISE.

Sergey Vasiliev

Trench coat from Litkovskaya, camel shirt from Syndicate, white men’s button shirticon.

Photographer Sergey Vasiliev
Fashion Stylist Liza G.
Makeup and Hair by Natasha Vasilieva
Model Vania Raudi at Boys Boys Management

Style

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Time Slip by Kevin Alexander

Trevor Signorino by Blake Ballard for L’Officiel Magazine