MODEL TALK: Interview with ISAAC OROZCO + Exclusive Shoot

For the online version of our MODEL TALK section we sit down with the very promising ISAAC OROZCO, photographed by MARK ARROYO at ARROYOWORKS! for an accompanying MMSCENE Magazine‘s exclusive session. Isaac (The Boys NY) talks about the beginning of his modeling career, dream job, passions, and his future.

Continue below for more of our shoot + interview with model Isaac Orozco:





Who is Isaac Orozco?

Hmm I would say, I’m just a fun-loving dude who likes to go with the flow.

How were you discovered?

My cousin’s boyfriend introduced me to his agent who signed me within the hour and things kind of took off from there.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

The experience I’ve been through in the little time I’ve been modeling has helped me learn to be more outgoing and not to really care what people think about you – that’s brought me peace of mind.

Did becoming a model change your life in any way?

It has taken me cities and countries I never would’ve thought I’d be able to visit.

Your Dream modeling job?

Calvin Klein campaign

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

Normal teenager stuff: playing videogames, skateboarding, playing soccer, and when I am back home hanging out with my friends.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t really know my style yet, I’ve just been experimenting with what I have. I definitely think I lean more to a street style but I love to wear the classic stuff too, like good denim and Vans, keeping things pretty simple.

Name the famous person you’d most like to meet?

Seth Rogen, definitely Seth Rogen

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I really love music, so a lot of my free time I spend playing around on the DJ board mixing house music.

What’s your beauty secret or essential grooming routine?

Basic self care with a daily skin routine, staying hydrated and keeping my body healthy.

What’s on your current playlist?

Mostly chill and melodic hip hop music for example: Now & later gators

Where do you see yourself in 10 years from now?

Hopefully still happy and having fun. I’d like to see myself on a billboard or in a movie.

Photographer: Mark Arroyo at ARROYOWORKS! – www.arroyoworks.com

Model: Isaac Orozco at The Boys NY

Stylist + Assistant: Giulia Nunnari

Location: East Village, New York