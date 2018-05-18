Troye Sivan Stars in OUT Magazine June July 2018 Cover Story

By
Troye Sivan

Musician Troye Sivan takes the cover story of OUT Magazine‘s June July 2018 edition captured by fashion photography duo Santiago & Mauricio. In charge of styling was Grant Woolhead, with grooming from Melissa Dezarate at The Wall Group using Sunday Riley Skincare and Kevin Murphy Haircare.

Yeah, that was amazing. Fashion is something I was really scared of when I was a little kid because I didn’t want anyone to think I was gay. I foolishly thought fashion was a very gay thing. I’ve obviously learned and grown a lot, but I feel like I only recently let myself really start to enjoy how I dress, and experiment with how I dress, and sign to brands that I love. It’s still a new thing for me that I’m figuring out every day. I definitely didn’t have the courage to dress how I wanted when I was younger.” – Sivan for OUT Magazine, on fashion and being the face of Valentino’s SS18 campaign. Interview by Elton John.


