MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Robik Singh by Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo

Robik Singh

Newcomer Robik Singh at Ninjas Model Management stars in Distorted Reality in Delhi story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo at Snaetch. Production is work of Conceptual Culture, with post production by Pixelgilt.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Ben Chin, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Dior Homme, Moncler, Dolce & Gabbana, Ray-Ban, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Prada, Fendi, Versace, Paul Smith, and Adiadas. Discover more of the story below:


Robik Singh

Bomber jacket: Saint Laurent
Tank: Givenchy
Track Pants, Scarf: Valentino

Robik Singh

Shirt: Louis Vuitton
Shorts, Cap: Moncler
Sneakers: Balenciaga

Robik Singh

Jacket, Shorts: Dolce & Gabbana
Tank, Belt: Givenchy

Robik Singh

Shirt, Jeans: Saint Laurent

Robik Singh

Jumpsuit: Prada
Shirt, Necklace: Givenchy

Robik Singh

Trousers, Swater: Fendi
Ring: Givenchy

Robik Singh

Leather Coat: Versace
T-Shirt: Paul Smith
Trousers: Balenciaga
Sneakers: Adiadas

Robik Singh

Bomber jacket: Dior Homme
T-Shirt: Moncler
Jeans: Dolce & Gabbana
Sunglasses: Ray-Ban

Model: Robik Singh at Ninjas Model Managment
Sylist: Ben Chin
Photographer: Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo at Snaetch – @wolejkowolejszo
Production: Conceptual Culture
Post Production: Pixelgilt

