MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Robik Singh by Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo
Newcomer Robik Singh at Ninjas Model Management stars in Distorted Reality in Delhi story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo at Snaetch. Production is work of Conceptual Culture, with post production by Pixelgilt.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Ben Chin, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Dior Homme, Moncler, Dolce & Gabbana, Ray-Ban, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Prada, Fendi, Versace, Paul Smith, and Adiadas. Discover more of the story below:
Bomber jacket: Saint Laurent
Tank: Givenchy
Track Pants, Scarf: Valentino
Shirt: Louis Vuitton
Shorts, Cap: Moncler
Sneakers: Balenciaga
Jacket, Shorts: Dolce & Gabbana
Tank, Belt: Givenchy
Shirt, Jeans: Saint Laurent
Jumpsuit: Prada
Shirt, Necklace: Givenchy
Trousers, Swater: Fendi
Ring: Givenchy
Leather Coat: Versace
T-Shirt: Paul Smith
Trousers: Balenciaga
Sneakers: Adiadas
Bomber jacket: Dior Homme
T-Shirt: Moncler
Jeans: Dolce & Gabbana
Sunglasses: Ray-Ban
Model: Robik Singh at Ninjas Model Managment
Sylist: Ben Chin
Photographer: Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo at Snaetch – @wolejkowolejszo
Production: Conceptual Culture
Post Production: Pixelgilt
