Jon Kortajarena Stars in Prestige Hong Kong September 2018 Cover Story

Supermodel Jon Kortajarena teams up with fashion photographer Oliver Yoan for the cover story of Prestige Hong Kong‘s September 2018 edition. Styling is work of Hannah Beck, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Oscar Alexander. In charge of prop styling was Karina Valentim, with production from Alex Aalto.

“Now I’m working with great people, great designers, but it wasn’t always like this. Especially when you start out. I’ve experienced abuse — not physical abuse, but abuse of power. In this industry, a lot of people deal with very young people, and when you’re 18 you don’t have the tools to defend yourself. I guess everybody who has been in this business at a young age has lived through some terrible experience of abuse. But they also make you grow and you learn. Step by step, they shape you and your values, and the path you want to take, so I’m grateful for those experiences. I’ll never be ashamed of being a model or going through challenging times.” – Jon for Prestige Hong Kong, on abuse in fashion industry.



