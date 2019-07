MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Valentyn Kaminskyi by Denis Manokha

The handsome Valentyn Kaminskyi at MC Squared Tel Aviv stars in Restless story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Denis Manokha. In charge of styling was Ira Lan, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Yevgeniya Kozlova.

For the session Valentyn is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Ruslan Baginskiy, YSL, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Dsquared2, Versace, Lanstudios, Comme Des Garcons, Gucci, and Armani.

Denim: Levi’s

Shirt, Jeans: Calvin Klein

Hat: Ruslan Baginskiy

Hat: Ruslan Baginskiy

Turtleneck sweater: YSL

Jeans: Dsquared2

Trucker Jacket: Calvin Klein

Bathrobe: Versace

Coat: Lanstudios

Shirt: Calvin Klein

Pants: Comme Des Garcons

Trucker Jacket: Levi’s

Eyewear: Gucci

Coat: Lanstudios

Trucker Jacket: Calvin Klein

Jeans: Armani

Coat: Lanstudios

