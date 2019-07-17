in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Henri Vanwynsberghe by Dirk Alexander

Discover our latest exclusive story starring the handsome Henri Vanwynsberghe

Henri Vanwynsberghe

Fresh faced Henri Vanwynsberghe at Unsigned Group builds up his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Dirk Alexander. In charge of styling was Farah El Bastani, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Sanne Schoofs.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the session below:


Henri Vanwynsberghe

Henri Vanwynsberghe

Henri Vanwynsberghe

Henri Vanwynsberghe

Henri Vanwynsberghe

Henri Vanwynsberghe

Henri Vanwynsberghe

Model: Henri Vanwynsberghe at Unsigned Group – www.unsignedgrp.com
Stylist: Farah El Bastani
Hair & Makeup Artist: Sanne Schoofs
Photographer: Dirk Alexander – @dirkalexanderphotography

exclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updatesPortraits

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Valentyn Kaminskyi

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Valentyn Kaminskyi by Denis Manokha

How to Define a High-End Diamond Necklace