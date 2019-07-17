MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Henri Vanwynsberghe by Dirk Alexander

Fresh faced Henri Vanwynsberghe at Unsigned Group builds up his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Dirk Alexander. In charge of styling was Farah El Bastani, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Sanne Schoofs.
Model: Henri Vanwynsberghe at Unsigned Group – www.unsignedgrp.com
Stylist: Farah El Bastani
Hair & Makeup Artist: Sanne Schoofs
Photographer: Dirk Alexander – @dirkalexanderphotography
