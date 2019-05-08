MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Owen Mcginty & Hamish Quigley by Tom Buck

Models Owen Mcginty and Hamish Quigley, both at Next London, star in Verde exclusive story captured and styled for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Tom Buck. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Hannah Brooke, using Sister & Co. Skin Food, Caualie and Nars for skin, and Philip Kingsley and Bumble and Bumble for hair.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Noak, Collusion Studios, and Asos. Retouching by Gary Woods. Discover more of the story below:





Photographer, Stylist: Tom Buck – www.tombuckphotography.co.uk

Groomer: Hannah Brooke

Retoucher: Gary Woods

Models: Owen Mcginty, Hamish Quigley at Next London

