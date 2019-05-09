in David Trulik, Emilio Tini, Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection, Honza Stiborek, Kim Dall Armi, Lookbooks, Matteo Greco, Menswear

LOOKBOOK: Canali Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Alpha Dia, David Trulik, Honza Stiborek + More Model Canali FW19 Looks

Discover Canali‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 lookbook featuring models Alain Gossuin, Alpha Dia, Andrea Locatelli, David Trulik, Gena Malinin, Henry Rausch, Honza Stiborek, Kim Dall Armi, Max Barczak, Oliver Houlby, Rendy Giorgini, and Tuur Sikkink. In charge of photography was Emilio Tini, with styling from Matteo Greco, and casting direction by Isadora Banaudi. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gianluca Guaitoli, and makeup artist Roman Gasser.

The Fall Winter 2019 collection explores all aspects of the modern man’s life and dares to combine the best of the Made in Italy tailoring tradition with the stylistic codes of today. The use of technology in the creation of materials and silhouettes leads to the concept of Soft-Wear; where outerwear, blazers, and coats experience a reduction in weight and assume a relaxed and informal aesthetic with ultralight, oversized constructions.

