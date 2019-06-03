in DNA Models, Editorial, Frankreps, Magazines, Nagi Sakai, Werner Schreyer

Supermodel Werner Schreyer Poses for Zoo Magazine #63 Issue

Zoo Magazine: Werner Schreyer Photographed by Nagi Sakai

Werner Schreyer
Photography © Nagi Sakai for Zoo Magazine

Supermodel Werner Schreyer (DNA Models) teams up with fashion photographer Nagi Sakai for Mr. Standfast story coming from the pages of Zoo Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Ye Young Kim, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Etro, and Jil Sander among other.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Tetsuya Yamakata at Artlist NY, and makeup artist Asami Taguchi at Frankreps. Discover more of the story below:

Werner Schreyer
Photography © Nagi Sakai for Zoo Magazine
Zoo Magazine – www.zoomagazine.de
Photographer: Nagi Sakai – nagisakai.com
Stylist: Ye Young Kim
Hair Stylist: Tetsuya Yamakata at Artlist Ny
Make Up Artist: Asami Taguchi at Frankreps
Model: Werner Schreyer at DNA Models

