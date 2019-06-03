Luka Isaac Models ZARA Man Summer 2019 Collection

Fashion brand ZARA enlists model and DJ Luka Isaac at Kate Moss Agency to pose in white pieces from ZARA Man‘s Spring Summer 2019 collection for their latest Luka Over The White Light menswear lookbook.
in Lookbooks, Luka Isaac, Menswear, ZARA
