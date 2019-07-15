in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Panda Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mikołaj S & Hubert S by Bogdan Jabłoński

Discover White is White exclusive story by Bogdan Jabłoński & Marcin Brylski

Bogdan Jabłoński

Fashion photographer Bogdan Jabłoński at Das Agency captured White is White exclusive story featuring Mikołaj S and Hubert S, both with Panda Models, for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS. In charge of styling was Marcin Brylski, with beauty from hair stylist Sebastian Kobielski, and makeup artist Katarzyna Brzezińska. Retouching by Mateusz Niechoda.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Balmain, Versace, Hider Ackerman, Givenchy, Raf Simons, Balenciaga, Burberry, Moncler, Carolina Herrera, Boss, Palm Angels, COS, Diesel, Kenzo, Nike, Martens, Yes, Reserved, Mariusz Przybylski, and Robert Kupisz.

Photographer: Bogdan Jabłoński at Das Agency – @bo_jablonski
Stylist: Marcin Brylski – @marcinbrylski
Makeup Artist: Katarzyna Brzezińska
Hair Stylist: Sebastian Kobielski
Retoucher: Mateusz Niechoda
Models: Mikołaj S, Hubert S at Panda Models

