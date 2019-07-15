MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mikołaj S & Hubert S by Bogdan Jabłoński

Fashion photographer Bogdan Jabłoński at Das Agency captured White is White exclusive story featuring Mikołaj S and Hubert S, both with Panda Models, for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS. In charge of styling was Marcin Brylski, with beauty from hair stylist Sebastian Kobielski, and makeup artist Katarzyna Brzezińska. Retouching by Mateusz Niechoda.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Balmain, Versace, Hider Ackerman, Givenchy, Raf Simons, Balenciaga, Burberry, Moncler, Carolina Herrera, Boss, Palm Angels, COS, Diesel, Kenzo, Nike, Martens, Yes, Reserved, Mariusz Przybylski, and Robert Kupisz.

See more of the story below:





Photographer: Bogdan Jabłoński at Das Agency – @bo_jablonski

Stylist: Marcin Brylski – @marcinbrylski

Makeup Artist: Katarzyna Brzezińska

Hair Stylist: Sebastian Kobielski

Retoucher: Mateusz Niechoda

Models: Mikołaj S, Hubert S at Panda Models