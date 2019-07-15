in d1 Models, Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: London Go Sees by Michał Polak

An Hui, Franklen Rosiwelt, Peter Finn, Chiwoo & Riente star in our latest exclusive story

Michał Polak

Fresh faces An Hui, Franklen Rosiwelt, Peter Finn, Chiwoo, and Riente all with D1 Models star in London Go Sees story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Michał Polak. In charge of styling was Radek Anais Laro, who for the session selected vintage looks from Alexander McQueen.

Photographer: Michał Polak – www.polakpolak.com
Stylist Radek Anais Laro – @radekanaislaro
Models: An Hui, Franklen Rosiwelt, Peter Finn, Chiwoo, Riente all with D1 Models

