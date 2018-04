Supermodel Will Chalker stars in Aires del Oeste story captured by fashion photographer Pablo Saez for Esquire Spain‘s May 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Alvaro de Juan, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Versace, Kenzo, Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta, Coach 1941, and Alexander McQueen among other. Grooming is work of Daniel Rull.